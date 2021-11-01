Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) PT at $23.37

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 376,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,231. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45. Mattel has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,465,000 after purchasing an additional 516,450 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,107 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,966,000 after purchasing an additional 310,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mattel by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after buying an additional 1,084,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.