Brokerages Set Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT at $50.00

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PKIUF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

PKIUF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,844. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12. Parkland has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

