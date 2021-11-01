Brokerages Set Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) PT at $118.33

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

Several analysts have commented on SSTK shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.84. 14,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,162. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,709 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,683. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

