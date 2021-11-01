Brokerages Set Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) PT at €105.31

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €105.31 ($123.90).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($115.88) price target on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of DG stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €92.37 ($108.67). The company had a trading volume of 1,057,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.26. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

