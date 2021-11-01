Brokers Offer Predictions for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($2.81) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.85.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $149.59 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

