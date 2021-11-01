Brown Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,882,916 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882,916 shares during the quarter. Neogen comprises 4.3% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 11.51% of Neogen worth $569,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Neogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $42.31 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

