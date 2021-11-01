Brown Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brown Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.59.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total value of $29,208,164.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares in the company, valued at $39,586,588,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,904 shares of company stock valued at $114,951,877. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA opened at $336.64 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $288.12 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.51. The firm has a market cap of $332.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.