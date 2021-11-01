Brown Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,736 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. Citigroup increased their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

PODD opened at $310.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.96 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $214.93 and a 12-month high of $312.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

