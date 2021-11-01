Brown Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,311,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745,671 shares during the period. Proto Labs makes up about 1.6% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.33% of Proto Labs worth $212,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average of $83.63.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

