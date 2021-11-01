Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.19 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $8.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

Shares of BC opened at $93.09 on Monday. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

