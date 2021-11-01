BSCView Market Capitalization Hits $264,696.58 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 1st. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. BSCView has a total market cap of $264,696.58 and $58.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00078405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00073376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00102409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,577.97 or 1.00186867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.05 or 0.07023799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022804 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

