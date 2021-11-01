BSW Wealth Partners Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

