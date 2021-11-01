BSW Wealth Partners Has $602,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after purchasing an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,134,000 after purchasing an additional 153,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $252.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.44 and its 200-day moving average is $238.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $254.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

