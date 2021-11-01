BSW Wealth Partners Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $460.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $417.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $461.39.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.29.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

