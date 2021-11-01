BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 103 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $137.49 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.83 and a 200-day moving average of $167.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

