BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

EARN traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.18. 2,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,499. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $157.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 38.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

