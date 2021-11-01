BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.
EARN traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.18. 2,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,499. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $157.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 38.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
