BVF Inc. IL Has $22.32 Million Stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 9.57% of CTI BioPharma worth $22,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

