BVF Inc. IL Increases Stock Position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)

BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) by 110.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,656 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned 4.98% of ERYTECH Pharma worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 7.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERYTECH Pharma stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.52. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

