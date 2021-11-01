BVF Inc. IL Purchases 160,000 Shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,972,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned 0.10% of ContraFect worth $17,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ContraFect by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 826.3% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 365,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 161,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 30,377 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.86. ContraFect Co. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX).

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.