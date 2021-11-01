BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $57.61. 409,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $434,399. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BWX Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.