BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of BWXT stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $57.61. 409,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $434,399. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BWX Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
