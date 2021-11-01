CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $310.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $294.38.

Shares of CACI opened at $287.64 on Friday. CACI International has a 12-month low of $203.53 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.74 and its 200 day moving average is $261.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 24,632.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,508,000 after acquiring an additional 415,795 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth $22,445,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in CACI International by 446.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

