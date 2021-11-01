Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,732,669,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,965.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.03 and a 1-year high of $2,982.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,831.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,629.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total transaction of $39,684,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,281 shares of company stock worth $491,990,366. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

