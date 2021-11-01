California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $32,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $31,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $5,696,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $101.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.47. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.