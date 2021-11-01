California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $31,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,153,000 after purchasing an additional 231,954 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $217.72 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $136.68 and a one year high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

