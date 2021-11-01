California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 443,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,068 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $36,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,900.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $87.37 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.