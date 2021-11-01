California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Teleflex worth $33,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $356.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.28 and its 200 day moving average is $393.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several analysts have commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

