California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 14,237 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $33,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $449.22 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $304.58 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.33 and its 200-day moving average is $434.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

