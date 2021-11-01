California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Regions Financial worth $34,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $54,610,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,956,000 after buying an additional 2,127,599 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

