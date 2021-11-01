Callon Petroleum (CPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. On average, analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CPE opened at $51.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $61.49.
In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Callon Petroleum stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
Callon Petroleum Company Profile
Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
