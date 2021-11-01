Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Cambridge Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $91.81 on Monday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

