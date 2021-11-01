Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 156,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,721. Cameco has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -626.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

