Camping World (CWH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. Camping World’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 3.25. Camping World has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company's stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camping World stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Camping World worth $29,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

