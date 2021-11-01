Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 131,272 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 693,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,272 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $169,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $299.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.99. The company has a market cap of $293.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.36, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $302.00.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total transaction of $5,941,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 772,521 shares of company stock valued at $207,166,848. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

