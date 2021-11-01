Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,279,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,789 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $266,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVB opened at $236.68 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.28 and a fifty-two week high of $241.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.67. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

