Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,575 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $130,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 81,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4,021.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,735,000 after buying an additional 941,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,263,788.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,142.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,521 shares of company stock valued at $14,612,069. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

NYSE:EW opened at $119.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

