Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,022,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705,165 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Canoo worth $20,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the second quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 504.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the second quarter worth $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the second quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canoo alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOEV. HC Wainwright began coverage on Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $8.02 on Monday. Canoo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.14.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Canoo Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.