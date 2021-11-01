Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 48 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Shares of EQIX opened at $837.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $820.53 and its 200 day moving average is $793.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 219.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

