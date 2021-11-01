Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 11,055 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Caterpillar by 33.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 172.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

CAT stock opened at $204.01 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $153.04 and a one year high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.