Capital International Sarl Acquires 784 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,654,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Linde by 22.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,894,000 after purchasing an additional 38,641 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,747.5% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 94,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at $319.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $217.28 and a twelve month high of $322.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.47.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.