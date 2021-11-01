Capital International Sarl Buys 9,164 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,006,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR stock opened at $157.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.18.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

