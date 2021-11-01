Capital International Sarl Increases Stock Position in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.21% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $10.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $719.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

