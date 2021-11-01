Capital International Sarl Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $233.82 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $234.96. The company has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

