Capital International Sarl Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Capital International Sarl reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 97.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 107,960 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $906,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.18.

CB opened at $195.38 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $197.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

