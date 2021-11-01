Capital International Sarl Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $63.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $64.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

