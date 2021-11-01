Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

CFFN stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.