Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Trading Down 0.7%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.73 and last traded at $45.56. 2,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carbios SAS to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

