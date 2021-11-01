Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James cut Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $15.63. 72,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.52. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carter Bankshares will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 276,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 337,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

