Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.570-$7.570 EPS.

NYSE:CRI traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,440. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.20.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

