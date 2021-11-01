Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $166.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $204.01 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $153.04 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after purchasing an additional 276,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after purchasing an additional 185,421 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.