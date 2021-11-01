Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) PT Raised to $150.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBOE. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.71.

CBOE stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average is $118.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,896,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after buying an additional 70,586 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

